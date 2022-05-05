Advertisement

Police investigate damage to Oshkosh city parks

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating complaints of damage at a number of Oshkosh city parks over the past three weeks, including this past Tuesday. One juvenile was arrested for damage to property worth $1,600 in South Park, the police department said.

The police department says officers learned several juveniles damaged property at South Park on April 16 and May 3; Stevens Park on April 24 and April 29; and to the Lake Fly Cafe in Menominee Park on April 30.

Police are still trying to identify some of the people involved in the vandalism. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the police department at (920) 236-5700 (use option 1) or provide information anonymously to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or with the P3 app for iOS and Android devices.

“We strongly urge parents to remind children to be respectful of property,” the police department wrote in a statement, adding that fixing the damage “can be very costly.”

