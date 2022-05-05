Advertisement

Oshkosh PD now uses virtual reality for training

Officer Kate Mann wears the new VR system training equipment.
Officer Kate Mann wears the new VR system training equipment.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department has added a new piece of equipment to train its officers.

Police officers are faced with different types of calls, on the job, every day. And now, thanks to Apex Officer, a virtual reality training system, purchased through donations, the Oshkosh Police Department has the ability to train its officers in almost unlimited scenarios.

“What this allows us to do is provide high frequency, short duration training. So, officers retain it better and they’re more qualified in the field. And the system is so versatile it allows us to do pretty much anything we want,” says Sgt. Todd Wrage.

Once geared up with the backpack and virtual reality headset on, an instructor introduces the scenario to the officer. They are then immediately immersed into the situation. The instructor can manipulate the subject or suspect to respond to the officer’s commands. Scenarios can be changed quickly and adapted to whoever is wearing the headset.

Sgt. Wrage adds, “I can pull an officer off the road, make them safe, get rid of everything live, gear them up and have them go through two to three scenarios in 20-30 minutes, no problem.”

Oshkosh PD plans to use the system regularly. “It becomes part of our natural training programs, but we also use it for remedial training. If we have an officer that we want to work on something with, we have officers in field training that we want to help with skill development - this is another one of those areas where we can use the simulator to help develop those skills,” adds Sgt. Wrage.

While the training won’t allow officers to go hands-on with somebody, it’s really more about their decision making in these volatile situations. Sgt. Wrage says, “Professional communications, de-escalation and handling the situations, treating people with respect, all of that is all part of this It’s not about shooting, it’s not about deploying tasers, those are certainly parts of it or can be on how we script the scenarios”

And because it’s all virtual reality and not role playing, the training is safer for everyone involved.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

People pray over a meal at a National Day of Prayer gathering in Green Bay
A local National Day of Prayer
First Down for Trees planting at Colburn Park in Green Bay
Communities plant trees donated by Green Bay Packers
Officer begins training with a virtual reality headset
Oshkosh police train in virtual reality
Outagamie County sheriff's deputies at Advance Auto Parts in Grand Chute
Deputies get gift cards to auto parts stores for drivers with safety violations
Harold Wolf shows us the home, farm and community of his childhood that he built from memory
SMALL TOWNS: Farmer relives his childhood memories through woodworking