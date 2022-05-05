More dogs staying in animal shelters longer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Area animal shelters are seeing more animals surrendered to their centers or just left abandoned in our communities.

An image shared on many local social media pages drew strong reactions: a photo of a dog left tied to a fire hydrant. The social media post says a note identified her as Baby Girl.

While an increase in surrendered animals is normal for this time of year, the Oshkosh Area Humane Society tells us the number of animals that have to stay with them long-term is increasing, with fewer people coming to reclaim their dogs found as strays.

“We’re not necessarily seeing more stray dogs, but the actual issue that we’ve never seen before is a lot fewer people are redeeming the stray dogs,” OAHS executive director Jessica Miller said.

In the first quarter of the year, the animal shelter in Oshkosh saw surrenders increase by 33 percent.

While they don’t know specifically why this is happening, they suspect the pandemic is playing a role.

“These dogs are obviously very comfortable in a home, but there’ s a lot of things that they haven’t seen or experienced,” said Miller.

Today they find a lot of surrendered animals aren’t as socialized as their owners want them to be and are more difficult to manage. That makes it harder to care for them at home and also in the shelter.

“There are so many more that have behavioral needs that we haven’t seen in the past,” Miller said. “Safe to say that it is a little overwhelming for the shelter.”

But the Wisconsin Humane Society says that doesn’t mean owners have an easier time letting them go.

“When we see things like that, our first thought is what, what could that owner be going through?” the humane society’s Shaina Allen said. “What led them to that decision? We can’t fathom making a choice like that, and it’s their situation, must’ve been very hard, and we really sympathize and empathize with the owner. Tough to make such a difficult choice.”

Shelters in both Oshkosh and Green Bay stress they never judge a surrender because they never know what’s going on in that person’s life.

“It isn’t our job to judge. What we just want is to help the animal,” Miller said.

And they hope people in the community know they’d rather take in an animal than find it as a stray, like the dog Baby Girl was found over the weekend.

”We will never turn away an animal in need. So no matter what your situation, please give us a call. We will talk with you, figure out what we can do that’s best for you and your pet and to make sure everyone is happy and healthy,” Allen said.

We talked with the Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay, which took Baby Girl in. They said she had food, water and toys with her, which the shelter says proved she was loved and cared for.

Today she is happy and snuggly and quickly become a staff favorite.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.