MILDER TODAY, WITH CLOUDS RETURNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Clouds will stick around for the afternoon, but it will stay dry. The clouds are associated with an area of low pressure that is tracking to our south. Despite the clouds today, highs will still rise into the 60s, with cooler 50s expected lakeside. Overnight, clouds will stay in place with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

For tomorrow, a spotty shower will be possible in far southern counties. For the rest of us, we will see filtered sunshine. High temperatures tomorrow will be mild once again with many areas rising into the 60s once again, but it will be cooler likeside.

Look for mostly sunny skies once again on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds increase for Mother’s Day, but the daytime should be dry. A few showers or storms will be possible Sunday night into Monday. There will be the potential for scattered showers by the evening with additional rain chances or storm chances next week. The weather pattern next week is finally looking warmer but the tradeoff may be more unsettled weather. Highs will be in the lower 70s Monday with upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

FRIDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, especially away from the lake. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower across the far south? LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Filtered skies. An early morning showers far south? HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Slightly milder and mostly sunny. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

MOTHER’S DAY: Clouds increase. A few showers are possible by the evening. HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Chance of a morning showers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy. A few showers or storms possible. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm with mostly cloudy skies. A spotty shower or storm. HIGH: 77

