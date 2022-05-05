Grand Chute town supervisor confronts police chief over investigation

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A confrontation in Grand Chute between the police chief and a town supervisor is causing concern.

Action 2 News previously reported that state officials have been investigating Supervisor Ron Wolff, who recently had three search warrants executed on properties he owns.

It was at the Grand Chute town hall April 27th that Police Chief Greg Peterson says Supervisor Wolff requested a meeting, and then led him outside to talk.

Then in a letter to the town board--- Peterson says Wolff, “Raised his index finger and pointed it at my chest, telling me that his perception of how he has been treated by the Division of Criminal Investigation reflected directly on me and that he is now finding it difficult to support the cops. He went on to say that every time he sees a cop now, whether it be a Grand Chute officer or Outagamie deputy, he has a hard time being supportive.”

Peterson also writes, “While Supervisor Wolff did not deliver a blatant threat, it was readily apparent to me he was delivering a message.”

Letter describing altercation between Supervisor Wolff and Police Chief Greg Peterson (WBAY)

Letter describing altercation between Supervisor Wolff and Police Chief Greg Peterson (page 2) (WBAY)

The letter was also addressed by the police and fire commission during a meeting Tuesday night.

“His withdraw of support from the police department carries the potential to have a detrimental effect on public safety in the Town of Grand Chute,” said Dave Tiedt, President of the Grand Chute Police and Fire Commission.

Wolff was not at the meeting, and we’re told he called in sick.

Some residents also spoke out after listening to the letter being read.

“You got a letter from a police chief from one side of the conversation. We don’t know the other side of that conversation as to what is, or isn’t true,” said Ron Torrance of Grand Chute, adding, “It needs to stop. This he said, she said. We need to get a grip of this town board.”

While Peterson didn’t wish to speak on camera about the incident, his letter indicates uncertainty about what Wolff’s intent was.

“The full meaning behind his message remains unclear to me but what is clear is that such a message delivered by a town supervisor carries a dramatically different connotation than a similar message delivered by a citizen upset with police services,” said Tiedt, reading from the letter to the town board.

Grand Chute police told Action 2 News they were not present during the execution of the search warrants against Wolff.

Details of what’s in those warrants have been sealed off by an Outagamie County judge.

The chief said the supervisor described his distrust in police.

