Gallagher, Baldwin react to leak of Supreme Court draft signaling end to abortion rights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In addressing the leak of a draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court hinting that conservative justices will likely strike down Roe v. Wade, Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher says states should be the ones enacting laws related to abortions.

“I think regardless of where you are on this issue, whether you are on the pro-life side as I am, or whether you’re pro-choice. I think everyone should approach with a great deal of compassion for those dealing with unwanted pregnancies,” Gallagher, (R) Wisconsin, said on Wednesday “I’m not in the business of condemning anyone, even though I’m pro-life.”

Gallagher took questions from the media at the Neville Public Museum of Brown County in Green Bay after he finished planned event.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s concerned the Supreme Court is stripping away a right women have had for 50 years: the right to an abortion.

“It means for women taking away a freedom to control their bodies, to choose when and whether to have a family, to have access to reproductive health care and abortion,” Sen. Baldwin, (D) Wisconsin, said.

A survey released this year from the Pew Research Center shows Americans have a less favorable view of the Supreme Court compared to last year.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has launched an investigation into the draft opinion’s leak.

“The leak unfortunately will further politicize the court, will cause further people potentially to threaten certain justices that they may not agree with,” Gallagher said. “I think that’s a huge, hugely damaging development to the institutional independence of the court.”

Senator Baldwin says if the draft opinion ends up being the Supreme Court’s final decision, then it serves as an example of the justices legislating from the bench.

“I am co-lead on the Women’s Health Care Protection Act and we’re going to bring that bill up again in the senate next week for a vote. And frankly, if we need to amend the filibuster rules or get rid of them in order to pass it, I think we should do that too,” Baldwin said.

The Supreme Court is expected to release its final decision on the challenge to Roe v. Wade sometime in June or July.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.