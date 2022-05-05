Advertisement

Green Bay neighborhood reopens after gas leak

WPS trucks respond to a gas leak on Green Bay's east side on May 5, 2022
WPS trucks respond to a gas leak on Green Bay's east side on May 5, 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in a neighborhood on the city’s east side. Our crew on the scene says there’s no longer an emergency. The roads reopened and people were allowed to go to their homes by 3:45 Thursday afternoon.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says 12 people were temporarily evacuated.

The fire department had asked people to avoid the area of Hilly Haven Rd. and Alpine Dr. We saw a number of WPS utility vehicles at that intersection, which is directly east of the Aldi grocery store and the East Town Mall. The GBMFD says emergency crews have left the scene.

We have not learned what caused the gas leak.

