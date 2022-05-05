Didn’t get a presale email for Lambeau soccer match tickets? Make sure you’ve opted in

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Green Bay Packers season ticket holders are getting first dibs on tickets to the international soccer match.

The presale started at 10 a.m. Thursday for tickets to the July 23 FC Bayern Munich-Manchester City USA Cup game at Lambeau Field.

Some season ticket holders reached out to Action 2 News because they hadn’t received an email with information about the presale. We reached out to the Packers. A team spokesperson tells us the email was sent to season ticket holders who “opted in” to receive promotional emails from the team.

The team says season ticket holders can opt in by logging on to their Packers ticket account. If you’d like the presale code, you can call the Packers ticket office.

Tickets open up to the public Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Prices range from $35 to $160.

