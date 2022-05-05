Advertisement

Didn’t get a presale email for Lambeau soccer match tickets? Make sure you’ve opted in

Promotional video of the European soccer match coming to Lambeau Field this summer
Promotional video of the European soccer match coming to Lambeau Field this summer
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Green Bay Packers season ticket holders are getting first dibs on tickets to the international soccer match.

The presale started at 10 a.m. Thursday for tickets to the July 23 FC Bayern Munich-Manchester City USA Cup game at Lambeau Field.

Some season ticket holders reached out to Action 2 News because they hadn’t received an email with information about the presale. We reached out to the Packers. A team spokesperson tells us the email was sent to season ticket holders who “opted in” to receive promotional emails from the team.

The team says season ticket holders can opt in by logging on to their Packers ticket account. If you’d like the presale code, you can call the Packers ticket office.

Tickets open up to the public Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Prices range from $35 to $160.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers to play Giants in London game
Bayern Munich’s Claudio Pizarro and Manchester City’s Shaun Wright-Phillips join Packers great...
Packers announce international soccer match at Lambeau Field
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates his touchdown catch with Jake Ferguson (84)...
Packers announce Undrafted Free Agent signings
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst...
Packers Draft Tracker: Day Three