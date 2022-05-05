Court appearance Thursday for teen suspect in Lily Peters murder

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with killing a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl is set to return to court Thursday.

The 14-year-old suspect, who has been identified by the initials C. P-B, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sexual Assault Resulting in Great Bodily Harm and 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child Under the Age of 13.

Investigators say the teen raped and killed 10-year-old Lily Peters as she left her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls.

The teen is being held on a $1 million cash bond. WEAU reports Thursday’s hearing will be to determine his representation. The hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The teen is being charged as an adult, but his defense team could petition to move the case to juvenile court. WEAU reports a decision could take weeks, and depends on what newly appointed defense attorneys advise for their client.

The Chippewa County Coroner said preliminary autopsy results found Lily Peters suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma.

The teen suspect told investigators he intended to rape and kill Lily when they left the house in Chippewa Falls together, according to District Attorney Wade Newell. The prosecutor said the suspect told investigators he hit Peters in the stomach and with a stick before strangling her to death and then sexually assaulting her.

A judge has sealed the criminal complaint, meaning it will not be released to the media at this time.

Lily Peters was reported missing April 24 after she failed to return home from her aunt’s home. The fourth grader’s bicycle was found in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s home, near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot. Searchers found Lily’s body the next day.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.