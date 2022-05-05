Advertisement

Couple’s food truck totaled following collision with alleged distracted driver

The bumper of the car is even inside the trailer.
By Casey Torres
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taco Tone’s food trailer is now parked in a salvage yard and permanently out of service.

On Tuesday afternoon, the trailer was hit by a teenager who was allegedly texting and driving near Oneida and Hickory Hills.

Taco Tone’s was a food business on wheels that Breanna Madrigal and Tony Swett cultivated. They leased the trailer for the past two years and were only $10,000 away from owning it.

“I’ve seen a man crying over his business. Everything he worked so hard for. I’ve been there for six years helping him. This was his dream. It’s heartbreaking, very heartbreaking,” Madrigal said.

They filed a police report.

Madrigal and Swett were finishing up an event near a school and were about to leave. They were in their vehicle which was hitched to the trailer. However, when the trailer was hit, it then slammed into the vehicle they were in.

Both were injured. Swett received a concussion.

Action 2 News accompanied Madrigal as she went to check on the trailer at the salvage yard. When she opened the door, you could see the mess. Inside was also the bumper from the teen’s vehicle which was placed inside after the incident.

Madrigal is now asking people to be cautious and avoid driving and texting because they are now restarting their dream.

The trailer was insured but it’s too soon to know how much help they’ll receive.

Madrigal and Swett are thinking of selling merchandise to help them provide for their five children. Their ultimate goal is to buy another trailer.

If you would like to help, there is a GoFundMe account set up for the couple.

The owners are devastated.

