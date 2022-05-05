Advertisement

Corpse flower blooms at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

The powerful, putrid stench only lasts for up to 24-48 hours.
You can smell the corpse flower for yourself at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The waiting game for the corpse flower to bloom is now over at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The Titan Arum flowered on Thursday afternoon after reaching a height of just under 68 inches.

The odor typically only lasts for 24-48 hours before it collapses.

Because the corpse flowers only bloom 4-5 times during their 40-year lifespan, it’s a rare botanical event. The last time this specific plant bloomed was in 2010 at a height of 6 feet.

The City of Madison witnesses the event more than most as the Olbrich Botanical Gardens is home to four corpse flowers. The plants were a gift from the DC Smith Greenhouse on the UW-Campus.

The last time a corpse flower bloomed at Olbrich was in June 2018. Previously, this corpse flower had bloomed in October 2009.

To see (or smell) the corpse flower, head to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

The Bolz Conservatory will be open for extended hours on Thursday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to offer as many people as possible the opportunity to witness this rare botanical event.

Admission is $6 for general public and free for children 5 and under.

