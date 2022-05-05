Corpse flower blooms at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The waiting game for the corpse flower to bloom is now over at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The Titan Arum flowered on Thursday afternoon after reaching a height of just under 68 inches.

The odor typically only lasts for 24-48 hours before it collapses.

Because the corpse flowers only bloom 4-5 times during their 40-year lifespan, it’s a rare botanical event. The last time this specific plant bloomed was in 2010 at a height of 6 feet.

Corpse Flower Update 5/4 - IT'S ALIVE! 🌺 As of late afternoon on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Amorphophallus titanum #060051... Posted by Olbrich Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The City of Madison witnesses the event more than most as the Olbrich Botanical Gardens is home to four corpse flowers. The plants were a gift from the DC Smith Greenhouse on the UW-Campus.

The last time a corpse flower bloomed at Olbrich was in June 2018. Previously, this corpse flower had bloomed in October 2009.

To see (or smell) the corpse flower, head to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

The Bolz Conservatory will be open for extended hours on Thursday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to offer as many people as possible the opportunity to witness this rare botanical event.

Admission is $6 for general public and free for children 5 and under.

The corpse flower has bloomed! I smell rotten and burnt potato chips. Olbrich Botanical Gardens is expecting a big crowd tmrw. Have you ever heard of something smelling bad that attracts people? Posted by Marcus Aarsvold TV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

