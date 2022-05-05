Controversial sculpture removed from Appleton neighborhood

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial sculpture has been removed from the E. College Avenue neighborhood in Appleton.

Video posted to Facebook by Alderman Alex Schultz shows “The Collective” being lifted from its spot and hauled away.

“A sad farewell, thank you for bringing public art conversations front and center, no matter how ugly those conversation happened to get,” reads Schultz’s post.

The big head, which was met with both concern and praise when it was installed in 2021, was part of Sculpture Valley’s ACREofART exhibition, which rotates in new sculptures around the city every two years.

The large sculpture by artist Paul Bobrowitz represents a head, made up of many smaller heads which are individually created from old propane tanks.

In November of 2021, the Appleton Common Council voted extend the lease of the sculpture until April 30, 2022 and voted to rescind approval for the sculpture. That means the board removes the approval they previously granted for “The Collective.”

The Appleton Post-Crescent reported that the sculpture was purchased and will move to Bozeman, MT.

Some residents complained that they were not informed about the installation of the sculpture. That prompted the city’s community and economic development committee to recommend notification of all property owners who live within 100 feet of a proposed public art project, and if there’s not at least ten to notify, the 100 feet would be extended.

