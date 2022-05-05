Advertisement

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Calumet County residents lost thousands to software scam

Scam alert
Scam alert(WALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says residents in the Village of Harrison have lost about $78,000 to a computer software scam.

Officials say they’ve received multiple fraud complaints from Harrison residents.

In each case, the victims received phone calls instructing them to download software to their computer or mobile device. The scammers were then able to gain access to banking and investment accounts set up on the device.

The suspects quickly exchange funds to cryptocurrency. Officials say that’s difficult to track and ends up overseas where it will likely never be recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office says never allow a third party to access your computer or mobile device. Do not agree to make payments in the form of gift cards. Legitimate businesses will never take that as payment.

“If you find yourself on the phone with someone telling you they need to access your computer or mobile device or demanding a payment in gift cards the best thing to do is hang up and if the scammer calls back do not answer the call and block that phone number,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the...
Jason Derulo to headline free concert at Titletown
Harold recreates the Caroline Ballroom
Small Towns: Miniatures in Marion
May 5 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy day
You can smell the corpse flower for yourself at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Corpse flower blooms at Olbrich Botanical Gardens