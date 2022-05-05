CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Calumet County residents lost thousands to software scam

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says residents in the Village of Harrison have lost about $78,000 to a computer software scam.

Officials say they’ve received multiple fraud complaints from Harrison residents.

In each case, the victims received phone calls instructing them to download software to their computer or mobile device. The scammers were then able to gain access to banking and investment accounts set up on the device.

The suspects quickly exchange funds to cryptocurrency. Officials say that’s difficult to track and ends up overseas where it will likely never be recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office says never allow a third party to access your computer or mobile device. Do not agree to make payments in the form of gift cards. Legitimate businesses will never take that as payment.

“If you find yourself on the phone with someone telling you they need to access your computer or mobile device or demanding a payment in gift cards the best thing to do is hang up and if the scammer calls back do not answer the call and block that phone number,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

