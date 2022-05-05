Advertisement

Adames homers twice as Brewers pound lowly Reds 10-5

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers, and the Brewers beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 10-5 on Thursday.

Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs.

Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.

Cincinnati closed out a winless six-game trip with its ninth consecutive loss. The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall.

Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in two runs, but Cincinnati was unable to overcome another shaky performance by hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (1-4).

Urías and Yelich connected against Greene in the first, and Rowdy Tellez’s RBI double tied it at 3. Adames capped Milwaukee’s three-run second with a two-run drive to left-center.

Taylor and Hiura went deep in the third before Greene was replaced by Luis Cessa.

The 22-year-old Greene was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fourth consecutive loss. He struck out seven and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

After placing two players on the injured list Wednesday with unspecified designations, Reds manager David Bell is confident the team can avoid a full-blown COVID-19 outbreak. But he recognizes that it’s not always easy despite comprehensive mitigation efforts.

“Obviously, it’s something that’s really important to us to keep everyone healthy as best as we can,” Bell said. “But the reality is we’re all together a lot; we have contact with lots of different people, just like everyone else but we’re doing the best that we can.”

Cincinnati also placed first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 IL earlier this week.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA) makes his second start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh. RHP JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20) starts for the visiting Pirates.

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer (2-0, 1.93 ERA) starts Friday night at Atlanta in the opener of a nine-game trip. The Braves, who beat the Brewers in their NL Division Series last year, have yet to announce a starter for the series opener.

___

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, center, scrambles against the Georgia defense including...
Report: Packers sign first rounder Wyatt to rookie deal
Promotional video of the European soccer match coming to Lambeau Field this summer
Didn’t get a presale email for Lambeau soccer match tickets? Make sure you’ve opted in
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in 18-4 rout of Reds
Kiel's Koppenhaver returns to field to field after crash, coma
Kiel’s Kenzie Koppenhaver returns to field after crash, coma