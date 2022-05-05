Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Face masks, fireballs and vitamin C

Why throw old face masks in landfills when you can throw them into (not on to) sidewalks? Brad explains how they make concrete stronger!
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Don’t throw disposable face masks in landfills when you can throw them into (not on to) sidewalks! Some brilliant engineers figured out face masks can be added to cement. Brad Spakowitz explains why it makes the concrete stronger!

Also, a fireball was spotted over southern Mississippi. Brad shows you what landed.

And one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to daily recommendations for vitamin C. A study in New Zealand figured out how much you need based on your weight. So grab an orange or a kiwi and watch Brad’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

