Minocqua man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert for a Minocqua man has been canceled.

Donald Smith has been found safe. No other information was released. Silver Alerts are issued for missing persons with dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Eighty-year-old Smith left home in Minocqua in Oneida County before 8 o’clock Wednesday morning. He mentioned going to a county building in Wausau, possibly near Marathon Park. That’s about an hour south of his home.

