Advertisement

Minocqua man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

A Silver Alert was issued on May 4, 2022, for Donald Smith who's driving a black 2011 Chevy...
A Silver Alert was issued on May 4, 2022, for Donald Smith who's driving a black 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup(Photos provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert for a Minocqua man has been canceled.

Donald Smith has been found safe. No other information was released. Silver Alerts are issued for missing persons with dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Eighty-year-old Smith left home in Minocqua in Oneida County before 8 o’clock Wednesday morning. He mentioned going to a county building in Wausau, possibly near Marathon Park. That’s about an hour south of his home.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

STINGCANCER at Preble High School
WATCH: STINGCANCER encourages community to wear yellow
Brown County Mental Health Navigation Guide
Brown County introduces Mental Health Navigation Guide
Brown County Mental Health Navigation Guide
WATCH: Mental Health Navigation Guide showcases resources
Kaelee Heideman holds her "Teacher of the Year" certificate.
Oshkosh school counselor named WI “Teacher of the Year”
Planned Parenthood
WATCH: Enforcing a potential abortion ban in Wisconsin