Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport

“Presumed compliance and complacency were a major factor in that escape,” the Sheriff said.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff spoke in front of the County Public Safety Committee regarding an incident when an inmate escaped while being brought back to the area.

Tyler Martinez, who is accused in multiple storage unit thefts in Green Bay, was being transported from California back to Wisconsin in March.

During the trip, he escaped at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and wasn’t found until days later.

Sheriff Todd Delain said the chance for his escape comes from two factors.

The first is that the company transporting Martinez—REDI Transports—didn’t follow company policy and procedure.

“Presumed compliance and complacency were a major factor in that escape,” Delain said.

The second factor is related to the fact that there was only one person sent with Martinez for the trip.

After the Sheriff’s report, the council passed a motion to bring REDI Transports into the next meeting to answer questions from the board.

