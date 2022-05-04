Advertisement

Protestors gather in downtown Madison in response to the Supreme Court leak

Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin Capitol Building Tuesday evening,...
Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin Capitol Building Tuesday evening, protesting the details leaked in a Supreme Court draft of an opinion on Roe V. Wade. The leaked opinion draft showed justices leaning toward overturning the legislation which protects abortion rights at the federal level.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin Capitol Building Tuesday evening, protesting the details leaked in a Supreme Court draft of an opinion on Roe v. Wade. The leaked opinion draft showed justices leaning toward overturning the legislation which protects abortion rights at the federal level.

A decision has yet to be handed down, but the leak was enough to spur an event labeled an emergency protest by organizers in Madison. People gathered to show support for Roe v. Wade remaining in place and for the protection of abortion rights. Before the 7 p.m. protest started, hundreds were already gathered with signs, in preparation for several speakers.

“We are here so lawmakers can see a large group is supporting this and vote in favor of state laws to protect it,” said Mallory Auch, one of the many gathered, describing what she hopes the event will inspire.

Following the speeches, protestors marched down State Street for blocks holding signs high and yelling chants. The contingent turned after several blocks marching back towards the capitol. At 9:30 dozens were still gathered outside the capitol.

The protest was organized by several groups, including the Young Democratic Socialist of America and the Madison Socialist Alternative.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

STINGCANCER at Preble High School
WATCH: STINGCANCER encourages community to wear yellow
Brown County Mental Health Navigation Guide
Brown County introduces Mental Health Navigation Guide
Brown County Mental Health Navigation Guide
WATCH: Mental Health Navigation Guide showcases resources
Kaelee Heideman holds her "Teacher of the Year" certificate.
Oshkosh school counselor named WI “Teacher of the Year”
Planned Parenthood
WATCH: Enforcing a potential abortion ban in Wisconsin