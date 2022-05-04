Oshkosh school counselor named WI “Teacher of the Year”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Teacher Appreciation Week -- and Wisconsin is recognizing some of its best. State Superintendent Jill Underly is traveling the state -- handing out five Wisconsin “Teacher of the Year” awards.

Five hundred or so students at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh thought an assembly on Wednesday morning was for Teacher Appreciation Week, but they, along with one school staff member, were in for a big surprise.

In her fifth year as a counselor at Traeger, Kaelee Heideman is one of five teachers, across the state, to receive the prestigious “Teacher of the Year” award from the Department of Public Instruction.

According to State Superintendent, Dr. Jill Underly, “What separated Kaelee from so many worthy nominations is just the dedication that she showed to her colleagues as well as students during the pandemic.”

Nominated by the school principal, Heideman has been dedicated to her students from the moment she entered Traeger Elementary.

“There are so many things Kaelee does for us each and every day. She is out there every single day greeting students, welcoming them into the school every day. She is there for them socially, emotionally, academically. She knows each and every student in our building. She supports staff as well,” adds principal Brenna Garrison-Bruden.

But, it was during the pandemic when she really stood out. Not only did Heideman pen individual letters to every student in the school, but she and her dog, Milo, regularly dressed up and sent messages of encouragement to the school community too.

“I just wanted to stay connected somehow because the world just flipped on its head and so it was a great way for me to write to them. And then the really cool thing was that some of them wrote back to me,” says Heideman about mainting contact with her students during the pandemic.”

This award is only the beginning for Ms. Heideman. While she doesn’t know for sure, what is next, she knows she’s just getting started making a difference in student’s lives, adding, “I have so many dreams for what I can do with my students. I just want to support them however they need it, roll with it and be flexible in whatever that looks like for them and giving them the best parts of me always.”

