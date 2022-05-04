Advertisement

Nature’s Way announces expansion to Gummy facility in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nature’s Way is planning a “major expansion” of its facility in Green Bay to meet the demand for Gummy products.

The supplement manufacturer has announced a 116,000 square foot addition to the 80,000 square foot Gummy facility, which opened two years ago.

Construction will begin this summer with the goal to be finished by the 3rd quarter of 2023. The facility is located on Challenger Dr.

Nature’s Way plans to hire 25-30 additional employees.

“The demand for Gummies skyrocketed during the pandemic as people looked for ways to stay healthy,” explained Nicole Polarek, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Nature’s Way. “The trend is showing no signs of slowing down so we are ramping up to continue to meet consumer demand.”

Nature’s Way says the existing facility has produced more than one billion Gummies for consumers.

The company employs about 700 people.

