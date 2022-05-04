MUCH NEEDED SUNSHINE TODAY

Plan on lots of sun today region wide! How about that for a change? Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s inland with cooler 40s to lower 50s near Lake Michigan. It won’t be as windy but there will still be some brisk morning breezes so don’t forget that jacket early in the day.

Clouds increase Thursday as our next weather maker moves in. This system will stay mainly to our south Thursday night and Friday but it will be close enough to produce some rain around here. We think the best chance of rain will be across the southern counties again, much like the rain we had on Tuesday.

Some showers are possible on Mother’s Day. Additional rain chances or storm chances return next week. The weather pattern next week is finally looking warmer but the tradeoff may be more unsettled weather.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Milder with mostly sunny skies. Less wind. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, especially away from the lake. Evening showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 63 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Warmer. A few showers or storms possible. HIGH: 78

