MORE CLOUDS THURSDAY... BUT MILDER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Clouds will increase, bringing rain from a system to our south. Temperatures will remain seasonable.
By David Ernst
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
High clouds will continue to stream into the area overnight, but in general, skies stay mainly clear. Lows will settle into the middle 30s once again. Winds should be light and variable tonight with speeds of 5-10 mph out of the east on Thursday.

Clouds will increase and eventually thicken Thursday as our next weather maker moves in. We’ll be on the northern fringes of this storm system Thursday night and Friday. It will be close enough to produce some rain locally, especially from the Fox Cities southward. Despite some additional cloud cover, highs should be in the lower 60s away from Lake Michigan Thursday. Friday is likely a little cooler with thicker clouds... highs will top out in the upper half of the 50s.

Look for mostly sunny skies once again on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds increase for Mother’s Day, but the daytime should be dry. There will be the potential for scattered showers by the evening with additional rain chances or storm chances next week. The weather pattern next week is finally looking warmer but the tradeoff may be more unsettled weather. Highs will be in the lower 70s Monday with upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. It may feel also slightly humid as we warm up.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

FRIDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: A few high clouds. Cool, but a quiet night. LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, especially away from the lake. Showers possible at night. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Slightly milder with mostly sunny. HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible by the evening. HIGH: 63 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Chance of a few showers or a storm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy. A few showers or storms possible. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm with mostly cloudy skies. A spotty shower or storm. HIGH: 77

