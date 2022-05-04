Man wrongly imprisoned for murder sues Milwaukee, officers for $12 million

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man who spent 12 years in prison for a homicide he didn’t commit has filed a $12 million federal lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and four police officers.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Ladarious Marshall was 16 when he was charged in 2008 in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Lavare Gould. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A federal judge ruled in 2020 that detectives violated his rights by continuing to question him after he repeatedly invoked his right to remain silent and prosecutors dropped the case.

Marshall filed his lawsuit on Monday.

