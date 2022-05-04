Lucky duck rescued from De Pere sewer

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - One lucky duck was saved by the De Pere Police Department Wednesday.

The De Pere Police Department rescued one duckling from a sewer grate on the east side of the city.

“This time of year baby ducklings tend to wander off course a bit when following mom and in some cases they will fall into sewer grates or other places they cannot get out of and mom can’t get them either,” the department explained on social media.

The duck rescue was the first of the spring.

The Green Bay Duck Hunters Association assisted with the rescue and placement.

They’re finding the duck an adoptive mother at a local wildlife refuge.

