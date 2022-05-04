Advertisement

Kenseth, McGriff and Shelmerdine join NASCAR Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, Matt Kenseth celebrates after winning the NASCAR...
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, Matt Kenseth celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(WITN)
By Steve Reed
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Mike Helton was named the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport Wednesday during a ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The group will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Jan. 20.

Kenseth was a first ballot selection, Shelmerdine was voted in on his third try and McGriff his seventh.

Kenseth and Shelmerdine were voted in on the modern day ballot, while McGriff made it in on the pioneer ballot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in 18-4 rout of Reds
Kiel's Koppenhaver returns to field to field after crash, coma
Kiel’s Kenzie Koppenhaver returns to field after crash, coma
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers to play Giants in London game
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks...
Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Bucks 109-86 to even series