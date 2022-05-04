Kenseth, McGriff and Shelmerdine join NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Mike Helton was named the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport Wednesday during a ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The group will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Jan. 20.

Kenseth was a first ballot selection, Shelmerdine was voted in on his third try and McGriff his seventh.

Kenseth and Shelmerdine were voted in on the modern day ballot, while McGriff made it in on the pioneer ballot.

