Interview: Historical context behind SCOTUS draft leak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A draft opinion from the Supreme Court leaked that would seemingly overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that established abortion rights in the United States.

The leak was first reported by Politico and shows a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe, and the 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey that maintained abortion rights.

Chris Roth interviewed Charley Jacobs, a political science professor at St. Norbert College.

“This is incredibly unusual. We’ve had in the past some small leaks... what seems to be going on here is an attempt to affect the content of this decision in one way or the other. It’s sort of an interesting dynamic because the court has sort of been exposed a little bit,” Jacobs said. “This process is one where the justices work through changes over time. It’s often why the most controversial cases don’t get released until June.”

Jacobs continued, “It appears that the court tends to mirror what the public believes about an issue and evolves over time with the public.”

Jacobs said a poll found 55% of the public supports Roe v. Wade.

Watch the video above to learn more.

