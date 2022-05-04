If Roe v. Wade is overturned, states would regulate abortions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite the potential reasons for a draft leak of a future Supreme Court opinion, it’s clear what would happen if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

“You are looking at renewed state power to heavily regulate abortion,” Nolan Bennett, assistant professor of democracy and justice studies at UWGB said.

Many state legislatures already have laws on the books in case something like this would ever happen.

If Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, each state’s individual abortion law would take immediate effect.

“We’ll probably see a lot of diversity between the states,” Bennett explained. “There’s already some diversity whether states look to completely regulate abortion throughout the various terms or even in cases that concern rape or incest, some states may allow more flexibility there. But it is going to return to a time where suddenly states have almost complete authority and how they regulate this really important part of people’s lives.”

In Wisconsin, a law making abortion a felony dates back to 1849. That’s just a year after Wisconsin became a state.

The law says an unborn child is a human being from the time of conception until it is born alive.

However, there is an exception. The law does not apply to “therapeutic abortions” performed by a doctor to save the mother’s life.

“In the lead up to this ruling, a lot of scholars and experts on this thought that the court might take a more moderate approach, as they have for the past few decades. Roe v. Wade has been tailored down and whittled away in many ways to provide reproductive freedom. It’s quite different. But this completely overturns it,” Bennett continued.

Bennett said the fact that Justice Alito, seen as the most conservative on the court, wrote the majority opinion is telling.

“I think that is the conservative wing coming out with full confidence that they run the court for the most part right now... I think if you can add that to broader questions about the politicization of the court, or the politicization around court hearings, the decreasing legitimacy of the court in the eyes of many Americans, this is just going to be a story that’s more than just about reproductive freedom. This is going to be about the continuing role and responsibility of the federal courts in our American democracy.”

