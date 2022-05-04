Hundreds demonstrate at state Capitol over potential overturn of Roe v Wade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol in Madison Tuesday night to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, nearly all abortions in Wisconsin would be illegal.

A crowd that began with a few hundred people at about 7 p.m. soon swelled to more than 1,000, filling two city blocks as they marched from the Capitol to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Library Mall.

Some in the crowd held signs, including one which read “Women’s rights are human rights.”

