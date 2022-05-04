Hundreds demonstrate at state Capitol over potential overturn of Roe v Wade

Advertisement

Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin Capitol Building Tuesday evening, protesting the details leaked in a Supreme Court draft of an opinion on Roe V. Wade. The leaked opinion draft showed justices leaning toward overturning the legislation which protects abortion rights at the federal level.(Colton Molesky)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol in Madison Tuesday night to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, nearly all abortions in Wisconsin would be illegal.

A crowd that began with a few hundred people at about 7 p.m. soon swelled to more than 1,000, filling two city blocks as they marched from the Capitol to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Library Mall.

Some in the crowd held signs, including one which read “Women’s rights are human rights.”

