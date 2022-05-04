Green Bay Packers to play Giants in London game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will play the New York Giants in London.

The game is scheduled for Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m. CT. The game is set to air on NFL Network.

The teams will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s a Week 5 game.

Tickets will go on sale in June. CLICK HERE to register your interest in tickets.

“The Packers will have an extremely limited number of tickets available for Packers Season Ticket Holders to purchase through a drawing,” reads a statement from the team. There’s no word yet on how much tickets will cost. The team will send a survey to Season Ticket Holders and invite them to enter the drawing.

London Calling!



The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK pic.twitter.com/dB0zRjtePN — NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022

This is the first trip overseas for the Packers. They’re the only team to not have played a regular-season game in the NFL International Series.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says the Packers have a strong international following and fans have been asking for a Green Bay international game.

“Because the game will not be played at Lambeau Field, it will be considered a neutral-site international game. The normal allotment of regular-season games will be designated for Green (six) and Gold (two) package ticket holders. Additionally, the international game designation will leave Green Bay with one preseason game, which will be designated to the Green package for the 2022 season. Overall, nine games (eight regular season and one preseason) will be played at Lambeau Field in 2022. Ticket invoices for Packers Season Ticket Holders, which will be sent in the next couple weeks, will reflect this international game scenario,” reads a statement from the Packers.

