Advertisement

Green Bay Packers to play Giants in London game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will play the New York Giants in London.

The game is scheduled for Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m. CT. The game is set to air on NFL Network.

The teams will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s a Week 5 game.

Tickets will go on sale in June. CLICK HERE to register your interest in tickets.

“The Packers will have an extremely limited number of tickets available for Packers Season Ticket Holders to purchase through a drawing,” reads a statement from the team. There’s no word yet on how much tickets will cost. The team will send a survey to Season Ticket Holders and invite them to enter the drawing.

This is the first trip overseas for the Packers. They’re the only team to not have played a regular-season game in the NFL International Series.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says the Packers have a strong international following and fans have been asking for a Green Bay international game.

“Because the game will not be played at Lambeau Field, it will be considered a neutral-site international game. The normal allotment of regular-season games will be designated for Green (six) and Gold (two) package ticket holders. Additionally, the international game designation will leave Green Bay with one preseason game, which will be designated to the Green package for the 2022 season. Overall, nine games (eight regular season and one preseason) will be played at Lambeau Field in 2022. Ticket invoices for Packers Season Ticket Holders, which will be sent in the next couple weeks, will reflect this international game scenario,” reads a statement from the Packers.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

Bayern Munich’s Claudio Pizarro and Manchester City’s Shaun Wright-Phillips join Packers great...
Packers announce international soccer match at Lambeau Field
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates his touchdown catch with Jake Ferguson (84)...
Packers announce Undrafted Free Agent signings
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst...
Packers Draft Tracker: Day Three
FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the...
Packers trade up to get WR Christian Watson at No. 34, picks OL Sean Rhyan at No. 92