Advertisement

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue urging caution with smoking materials

By Emily Matesic
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning tonight from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue after it’s responded to what it calls is a large number of fires with a common cause. Investigators say all were sparked by improperly disposed smoking materials.

It’s been a busy week and a half for Fond du Lac Fire Rescue. According to Division Chief Jason Roberts, “We’ve had four fire incidents, in the last ten days, directly related, cause being improper discarding of smoking materials and another one still under investigation.”

One of those fires was Monday night at the Empire Building, a portion of the building remains blocked off on Tuesday. Another fire was almost a week ago, last Wednesday, at The Press Box Tavern.

“We started to develop some smoke in the building. A lot of customers were like, what’s that smell, what’s that smell? And I’m running around, trying to look at the exhaust, I’m checking the machines, I’m running around the outside of the building, I’m down in the basement in the crawl space trying to figure out where the smoke is coming from,” says bar GM Aaron Rickert.

It turns out, a cigarette - that was thrown on the ground, outside the bar, somehow ignited too close to the building. It smoldered in the wall for hours before Rickert says he found the source. He adds, “We’re fortunate it was within business hours. If it was something at night that smoldering could have turned into flame and then we’d have a real problem.”

While no one was injured in and of these fires, the damage they caused, is costly, and it’s still being cleaned up. Jason Roberts says, “This has caused thousands of dollars in damage to property and we’re just asking the community to help us out so that we can mitigate these risks, reduce the risk to our community to keep our community safer.”

Some ways to do that, according to the fire department, use water or sand to help extinguish your flames, and don’t just throw cigarette butts on the ground - find a fireproof receptacle.

This time of year, when grass and brush is dry - these butts can cause problems very quickly. “The fire does spread at a drastic rate and we really need to be proactive and try to prevent these fires from occurring,” says Roberts.

And, if you do see a fire, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
I-41 crash May 3, 2022
Crash closes all I-41 northbound lanes between Northland and Richmond
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods

Latest News

Fire damage
WATCH: Multiple fires linked to smoking materials
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Women's rights are human rights sign at Houdini Plaza, May 3 2022
WATCH: Wisconsin political figures react to Roe v. Wade leak
WATCH: Sheriff breaks down reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport