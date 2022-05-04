Advertisement

Democratic group to spend $21 million on ads for Evers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Democratic group says it plans to spend at least $21 million on ads supporting Gov. Tony Evers, the latest sign of increased spending in battleground Wisconsin’s governor’s race.

The Democratic Governors Association’s spending announced Wednesday is more than triple the $6.2 million that the Republican Governors Association said two months ago it planned to spend in Wisconsin, at least initially. The Democratic group’s spending Wisconsin was second highest, behind only Michigan at $23 million.

Evers this week launched his first television ad of the race, saying he planned to spend $3.5 million on spots through the Aug. 9 primary.

Four Republicans are running to take on Evers.

