COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 2,360 new cases, 12 deaths

The 7-day average jumped to almost 1,400 cases per day
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – After two days of declining COVID-19 case numbers, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported an abrupt reversal Wednesday. Testing identified 2,360 new COVID-19 virus cases, the most reported on a single day since February 9 (not including cumulative weekend totals on Mondays). The rolling, 7-day average reversed course and leaped from 1,262 to 1,389 cases per day.

Thirteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeast Wisconsin had new cases in double digits. Six had single-digit increases, and Florence County was alone in reporting no cases Wednesday.

The DHS says the positivity rate’s 7-day average to jump, after a one-day pause at 9.5%, to 10.0%. That’s the percentage of all tests that were positive for the virus.

Twelve COVID-19 deaths were reported to the DHS, only the 3rd time in 30 days that metric was in double digits -- the last time was on April 12. The DHS says 9 of these 12 happened in the past 30 days. That brings the 7-day average up from1 to 3 per day; still, a low number since the pandemic reached our state.

Forty-eight people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, the most in one day since March 18. We calculate the 7-day average is up to 28 hospitalizations per day, but the hospitalization rate since the first cases in 2020 slipped another notch from 4.25% to 4.24%, showing that the number of hospitalizations isn’t rising at the same pace as the new infections.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), which takes discharges and deaths into account, says there are 265 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Wednesday, 23 more people than Tuesday, and 42 of them were in ICU, 1 more. Northeast health care region hospitals are treating 20, with 4 in ICU -- 3 more in hospitals but 1 fewer in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals are taking care of 12 people with COVID-19, 1 in ICU -- 2 more patients, but the number in ICU remains the same.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

  • 5 to 11: 27.6% received vaccine/24.8% completed vaccinations
  • 12 to 17: 61.6% received vaccine/58.2% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/19.3% (+0.1) received booster
  • 18 to 24: 60.3% received vaccine/54.8% completed vaccinations/19.3% (+0.1) received booster
  • 25 to 34: 64.3% received vaccine/59.8% completed vaccinations/25.3% (+0.1) received booster
  • 35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/32.9% received booster
  • 45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/37.9% (+0.1) received booster
  • 55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.6% completed vaccinations/49.1% received booster
  • 65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.5% completed vaccinations/67.6% received booster

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)
(Health region)		% of population
with at least 1 dose		% of population
completed series
Brown (264,542) (NE)65.8%63.1%
Calumet (50,089) (FV)57.0%54.9%
Dodge (87,839)52.6%50.5%
Door (27,668) (NE)78.7%74.8% (+0.1)
Florence (4,295) (NE)53.0%50.2%
Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE)55.9%53.4%
Forest (9,004)52.9%50.4%
Green Lake (18,913) (FV)57.4% (+0.1)54.7%
Kewaunee (20,434) (NE)52.7%51.3%
Langlade (19,189)54.0%51.9%
Manitowoc (78,981) (NE)60.6%58.4%
Marinette (40,350) (NE)53.5%51.2%
Menominee (4,556) (FV)81.0%77.7%
Oconto (37,930) (NE)53.0% (+0.1)51.2%
Outagamie (187,885) (FV)64.4%61.7%
Shawano (40,899) (FV)48.0% (+0.1)46.3%
Sheboygan (115,340) (SE)63.1%60.6%
Waupaca (50,990) (FV)55.6%53.7%
Waushara (24,443) (FV)46.2%44.3%
Winnebago (171,907) (FV)62.4%59.5%
NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE)298,613 (62.9%)286,820 (60.4%)
FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV)330,659 (60.1%)317,011 (57.7% +0.1)
WISCONSIN (5,822,434)3,751,098 (64.3%)3,562,584 (61.1%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates increase since last report)

  • Brown – 70,820 cases (+59) (425 deaths)
  • Calumet – 11,666 cases (+15) (99 deaths)
  • Dickinson (Mich.) - 5,032 cases (+19) (87 deaths) (+1)
  • Dodge – 24,655 cases (+15) (294 deaths)
  • Door – 6,649 cases (+10) (61 deaths)
  • Florence - 817 cases (16 deaths)
  • Fond du Lac – 29,822 cases (+40) (254 deaths)
  • Forest - 2,441 cases (+1) (48 deaths)
  • Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,755 cases (+8) (40 deaths)
  • Green Lake - 4,307 cases (+1) (54 deaths)
  • Iron (Mich.) - 2,324 cases (+5) (71 deaths)
  • Kewaunee – 4,594 cases (+4) (42 deaths)
  • Langlade - 4,906 cases (+6) (74 deaths) (+1)
  • Manitowoc – 17,471 cases (+15) (158 deaths)
  • Marinette - 9,733 cases (+13) (107 deaths)
  • Menominee – 1,884 (+25) (14 deaths)
  • Menominee (Mich.) - 3,962 cases (+9) (60 deaths)
  • Oconto – 9,381 cases (+3) (97 deaths) (+1)
  • Outagamie – 42,930 cases (+31) (356 deaths)
  • Shawano – 9,870 cases (+21) (129 deaths)
  • Sheboygan – 29,724 cases (+25) (267 deaths)
  • Waupaca – 11,406 cases (+11) (195 deaths)
  • Waushara – 5,054 cases (+3) (70 deaths)
  • Winnebago – 44,686 cases (+80) (332 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

