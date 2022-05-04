Brown County introduces Mental Health Navigation Guide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Brown County officials introduced a new tool called the Mental Health Navigation Guide. It’s an attempt to make it easier to access services based on a person’s level of crisis.

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin’s Crisis Center, Connections for Mental Wellness, Brown County United Way 211, and Brown County Health and Human Services worked together to create this navigation guide.

It presents four levels: Safe, At Risk, Unsafe, and Danger.

It’s meant for someone to assess how they feel mentally and direct them to the best agency for their current needs. The resources are available 24/7.

“The places to go on here are just the starting points. Each of these different entry points help people to be able to find additional resources that may help them through their journey,” Connections for Mental Wellness executive director Rebecca Fairman said.

CLICK HERE for printable guides from Brown County Health and Human Services.

The guide is available in four languages: English, Spanish, Hmong and Somali.

“As we see our community getting more diverse, it’s just as important for all of our communities to know where to go, to know how to help to find resources,” said Fairman.

Officials say mental health needs have increased significantly in our area since the start of the pandemic.

Jenny Younk, interim director of the Crisis Center, told us there were 42 deaths by suicide in Brown County last year and 44 the year before that.

“One thing that we were hearing was that people didn’t know where to go when they needed help, and they didn’t know if there was a right door or if there was one place that they had to start. So we wanted to help people know where they can go any time to find the resources that they needed,” Younk said.

“We hear again and again ‘Where?’ from some individuals. ‘Where do I find the resources? How do I find the resources?’ or, ‘Are there resources available?’ So we wanted to make it easy and as clear as possible for people to understand and know where to find those,” Fairman said.

