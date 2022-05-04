Bird scooters and e-bikes fly into Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Environmentally friendly transportation options are coming to Green Bay.

Bird e-scooters and e-bikes arrive the first week in May.

“We are happy to welcome Bird scooters and e-bikes to the City of Green Bay,” Mayor Eric Genrich said. “I know the bikes and scooters will be great options for our residents as they go about their daily lives. Cities are strongest when they are well-connected with a variety of modes of transportation, and I’m excited to include Bird scooters and e-bikes on the list here in Green Bay.”

Residents and visitors can find the green options on Bird’s mobile app.

Bird’s electric transportation can be used on roads and in bike lanes while obeying standard traffic laws. They have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour, while the bikes can reach 20 miles per hour.

Riders must be at least 18 years old.

