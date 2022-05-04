Advertisement

Another judge says not to delete Wisconsin election probe records

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden.
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - For the second time in as many weeks, a judge has ordered that records related to the Republican-ordered investigation funded by taxpayers into the 2020 election in Wisconsin not be deleted, saying she was “amazed” such an order was necessary.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden.

A judge on April 21 ordered Gableman “not to delete or destroy any record that is or may be responsive” to open records requests from the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

On Wednesday, another judge issued a similar order directed at Vos, saying he has control over Gableman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
Democratic group to spend $21 million on ads for Evers
Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin Capitol Building Tuesday evening,...
Protestors gather in downtown Madison in response to the Supreme Court leak
Roe V. Wade
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, states would regulate abortions
SCOTUS
Interview: Historical context behind SCOTUS draft leak