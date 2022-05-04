Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The buzz about Alaskan honeybees

Honeybees aren't native to Alaska, but they're a growing hobby and industry
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Beekeeping in Alaska made headlines recently when 5 million honey bees died on a hot tarmac in Atlanta after their box, bound for Alaska, was rerouted.

Honey bees aren’t native to Alaska so beekeepers need to get them shipped in -- and the pollen season is short, so Alaskan beekeepers have to work harder to keep their hives going year after year.

Brad Spakowitz looks at the challenge and advantages of beekeeping in a state stereotypically known for igloos and polar bears and every day must be like “Ice Road Truckers.”

Also, Brad talks about the part of the world experiencing an extreme spring heat wave and, closer to home, gives us an update on the Eta Aquarid meteor shower.

