Report: Superior oil refinery knew about issues before blast

Wisconsin refinery explosion (file photo)
Wisconsin refinery explosion (file photo)(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SUPERIOR, Wis. - Wisconsin Public Radio reports that officials at the Superior oil refinery knew about equipment issues years before a 2018 explosion, citing hundreds of pages of documents from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

WPR secured nearly 1,300 pages of documents from OSHA that shed new light on what those officials knew in the days leading up to the explosion at the refinery, then owned by Husky Energy Inc., as well as what equipment issues they were aware of years earlier.

They include problems with a critical valve malfunctioning days before the explosion and documented erosion on that key piece of equipment dating back to 2008. 

