RAIN ACROSS SOUTHERN AREAS TODAY

Areas of light rain will move across the area today, especially from the Fox Valley and to the south. The rain won’t be terribly heavy but some spots in the far south from Fond du Lac to Sheboygan may get 1/4″ or more. Generally lighter amounts are expected in Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Very little rain is likely up to the north. Highs will range from the upper 40s lakeside to the low and mid 50s in the Fox Valley and back to the northwest. A nice clearing trend will occur from north to south during the afternoon and evening hours.

We’ll have clearing skies tonight with lows in the 30s once again. An area of high pressure sticks around Wednesday and that means brighter skies overall... although there may be some lingering clouds around during the first part of the day. Highs should be in the mid to upper 50s inland... but an onshore flow off Lake Michigan will keep areas near the lakeshore in the 40s.

Another weather maker is expected to graze our area from late Thursday into Friday. It has the potential to produce some light rain or showers but the extent of what we may get is still up in the air.

Temperatures are expected to moderate as we head into Mother’s Day week and early next week. More in the way of 60s are expected Saturday and Sunday with some 70s back in the region by next Monday and Tuesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: Morning rain, mainly SOUTH. Some afternoon clearing. Breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of late afternoon rain showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds, milder. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

MOTHER’S DAY: Clouds & sun. A stray shower? HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy, and milder. A stray shower? HIGH: 71

