Advertisement

‘Piece of Menasha history’: Mihm’s closing this June

(WSAZ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Mihm’s Charcoal Grill is putting away its spatulas after 21 years of operation.

Mihm’s is shutting down on June 25, according to their Facebook page.

“It has meant so much to us the last 21 years to be able to run a successful business in our home town and be able to give back to the community we love,” Mihm’s posted on social media. “We would like to thank each and every one of you for being part of this journey as you are the best customers on the planet!”

The owners hoped to sell the business “but it was not meant to be.”

The post ended on a hopeful note.

“No one knows what the future holds and we will continue to look for someone to take over this piece of Menasha history.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Denny memorial
People gather to remember Green Bay shooting victim, investigation continues
Appleton man arrested for 4th offense OWI
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Western Avenue homicide on Green Bay's west side
34-year-old man dies after shots fired on Green Bay’s west side
The man's body was found around 25 feet underwater near Jet Ski Point in Lake Pleasant.
Multiple arrests in disturbance involving weapons in Oconto County

Latest News

Bees
WATCH: Menasha, Little Chute resist 'No Mow May'
Cold Case Frozen Tundra logo
WATCH: 1992 disappearance featured in podcast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light rain Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light rain Tuesday
No mow may
Menasha, Little Chute resist “No Mow May” movement
A photo of a fire truck.
Fond du Lac's Empire Building evacuated due to fire