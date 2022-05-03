‘Piece of Menasha history’: Mihm’s closing this June

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Mihm’s Charcoal Grill is putting away its spatulas after 21 years of operation.

Mihm’s is shutting down on June 25, according to their Facebook page.

“It has meant so much to us the last 21 years to be able to run a successful business in our home town and be able to give back to the community we love,” Mihm’s posted on social media. “We would like to thank each and every one of you for being part of this journey as you are the best customers on the planet!”

The owners hoped to sell the business “but it was not meant to be.”

The post ended on a hopeful note.

“No one knows what the future holds and we will continue to look for someone to take over this piece of Menasha history.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.