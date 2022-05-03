Advertisement

‘The World of Barbie’ immersive experience to tour this summer

“The World of Barbie” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen, and walk-in closet full out clothes. (Source: Kilburn Live)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new immersive experience will let you tour Barbie’s iconic Malibu Dreamhouse.

The attraction, called “The World of Barbie,” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen and walk-in closet full of clothes.

Fans will also get the chance to sit in Barbie’s pink camper and walk around several playsets, including Barbie’s neighborhood.

The attraction also includes a museum that chronicles how Barbie has changed since her debut by Mattel in 1959.

Mattel is teaming up with entertainment company Kilburn Live to create the experience.

“The World of Barbie” will tour several cities this summer, including New York, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto, where it kicks off in July.

To sign up for presale tickets, visit the experience’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
I-41 crash May 3, 2022
Crash closes all I-41 northbound lanes between Northland and Richmond
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods

Latest News

Rubi Duran, left, gained not only a perfect kidney but a new sister in the life she never...
Woman finds ‘soulmate’ kidney donor via TikTok
North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
The woman's doctor told her it would take almost a decade to find a match who would help...
'She is my soulmate': TikTok videos help woman find kidney donor
About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade falls and 13 states have...
States look toward banning abortions after SCOTUS opinion leak
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Investigation launched into leak of SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft opinion