Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Road closed sign
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of County Highway M in Outagamie County is closed indefinitely following a large culvert failure.

The closure is north of Hortonville, where County M is also N. Olk St, between County Highway MM (N. Crest St.) and County Highway S. That’s a stretch of 3 miles, according to Google Maps.

A detour route is posted along County Highway S, State Highway 76, County Highway JJ, and State Highway 15.

Culvert repairs will be made “when conditions allow,” the highway department said.

