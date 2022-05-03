Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of County Highway M in Outagamie County is closed indefinitely following a large culvert failure.

The closure is north of Hortonville, where County M is also N. Olk St, between County Highway MM (N. Crest St.) and County Highway S. That’s a stretch of 3 miles, according to Google Maps.

A detour route is posted along County Highway S, State Highway 76, County Highway JJ, and State Highway 15.

Culvert repairs will be made “when conditions allow,” the highway department said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.