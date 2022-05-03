MILDER WITH MORE SUNSHINE ON WEDNESDAY

Skies will continue to clear overnight and allow for lows to slip into the 30s. Some patchy fog is possible around the Fox Valley and southward... where we had some steadier rain through Tuesday afternoon. Any low clouds should thin and diminish early Wednesday, allowing for a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will trend closer to average, getting into the upper half of the 50s away from Lake Michigan.

Another weather maker is expected to graze our area from late Thursday into Friday. It has the potential to produce some light rain or showers... especially across the southern half of Wisconsin. Temperatures will continue to run in the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs through Saturday. Then, we’ll begin to get warmer for the start of next week.

We should be dry through the weekend, but spotty showers could return late Sunday night. As far as the daytime hours go on Mother’s Day, clouds will increase with highs into the middle 60s. A slight rain chance will continue through the start of next week with warmer temperatures expected... highs should get back into the 70s!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NNE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Early clouds, then mainly clear. Quiet night. Patchy fog late. LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Milder with mostly sunny skies. Less wind. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of late afternoon rain showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

MOTHER’S DAY: Milder with increasing clouds. A late shower? HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Seasonably warm. Spotty t’storms. HIGH: 78

