Menasha, Little Chute resist “No Mow May” movement

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Since launching in Appleton three years ago, a campaign called “No Mow May” to help pollinators has been spreading across Northeast Wisconsin, but some communities are also pushing back against allowing residents to let their grass grow.

Across Appleton signs have already started to pop up warning people that the grass won’t be cut, in support of “No Mow May.”

It’s a campaign that’s now expanded to about 35 communities across the country.

This includes Oshkosh, Green Bay, De Pere, and Kaukauna.

Appleton Alderperson Israel Del Toro said, “It’s not just about not mowing your lawn, but thinking about the other things you can do to help pollinators in the neighborhood. Things like removing invasive species, planting natives, reducing your herbicide and pesticide use. All those things go a long way in helping our native pollinators.”

However. not everyone is embracing the idea of letting the grass grow.

In Menasha Monday night the city council rejected the idea by a 5-3 vote, citing pushback among residents.

“I don’t think one month of tall grass is the solution to helping our pollinators,” said Alderperson Stan Sevenich.

Sevenich said during the meeting, he never received so many phone calls as he did on this issue and most were strongly opposed.

In Little Chute, the village posted on social media Monday that grass cannot exceed eight inches in length, and that there’s “zero tolerance,” for those who don’t comply.

Del Toro said, “This idea of zero tolerance is a little bit harsh, but that’s okay. Every community has the right to their decisions and have their voice heard. We just want to promote that in Appleton we are being really good stewards of the environment and hopefully modeling for our neighboring communities as well.”

Under the Menasha proposal residents participating in No Mow May, would have to register with the city and post a sign.

Anyone previously cited for not mowing wouldn’t be eligible.

Neenah also considered this proposal recently at the committee level, but it failed to gain traction with members of the council.

Appleton officials say they’ve received just a small number of complaints.

