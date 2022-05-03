Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been convicted in a fatal drunk driving homicide crash in Fond du Lac County.

Two people were killed, one victim was paralyzed and a fourth victim was hurt.

During a plea hearing Tuesday, Samuel J. Coppersmith, 22, was convicted of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Motor Vehicle, two counts of Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle – Great Bodily Harm, and Knowingly Operating Motor Vehicle while Suspended – Causing Death.

The crash happened July 19, 2020. Coppersmith was driving on I-41 near Townline Road in the Town of Friendship when he flipped his SUV. Deputies and first responders found two people dead at the scene.

Two passengers survived -- a female who was found in a ditch five to 10 feet from the SUV and a male with serious facial injuries.

A witness who passed the scene told deputies the vehicle accelerated in the left lane until it was tailgating a red minivan, then it turned too sharply into the right lane and fishtailed, hitting gravel then flipping over when it came back on the pavement.

Coppersmith was buckled in the driver’s seat of the overturned SUV, unresponsive, and needed to be extricated by medical responders.

Liquor bottles and red Solo cups were scattered on the roadway.

Blood test results showed Coppersmith had Delta-9 THC product in his system and a blood alcohol concentration between 0.097 and 0.122. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is 0.08.

Coppersmith faces over 40 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for July 6 at 8:30 a.m.

“Drunk driving and drugged driving lead to devastating results on our roadways. Here it led to two dead, one paralyzed, and another seriously injured as a result of the irresponsible and dangerous actions of this defendant choosing to drive drunk with marijuana in his system. We will continue to work with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute drunk driving and drugged driving cases for the protection of all those on our roadways,” said District Attorney Eric Toney.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.