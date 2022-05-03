LIGHT RAIN FOR SOME ON TUESDAY

Our next weather maker will move in tonight after midnight. Areas of rain should develop and continue during Tuesday morning... generally from the Fox Valley to the SOUTH. Areas south of Oshkosh could receive around 0.25″ of rainfall while those north may only pick up a few hundredths of an inch. Much higher totals are expected across southern Wisconsin.

Some clearing is possible by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s to middle 50s. Look for a brisk northeast wind gusting to 25 mph. The wind should be lighter for the mid-week. Wednesday is looking pretty good with seasonably cool mid-to-upper 50s and a mix of sun & clouds.

More spotty light rain is possible late Thursday with isolated showers lingering into Friday. Although we’ll see more cloud cover compared to Wednesday, temperatures should be a bit milder with highs around 60 degrees. Although it is still early, most guidance continues to show a warm-up for Mother’s Day and beyond. Highs should be in the md 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind may pick up early next week, but highs are on track to hit the 70s!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain after midnight... especially SOUTH. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Morning rain, mainly SOUTH. Some afternoon clearing. Breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of afternoon rain showers. HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers could linger. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds, milder. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Turning breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Seasonably warm and breezy with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 72

