Illinois, Wisconsin women charged with hiding man’s death

RICHMOND, Ill. (AP) - Two women have been charged with concealing a death after police in suburban Chicago found the body of a dead man at a conservation area.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in McHenry County says a 43-year-old Genoa City, Wisconsin, woman and a 24-year-old Richmond, Illinois, woman each are charged with concealment of a death.

Court records say the two are accused of moving the body from where the man died to conceal the place or manner of the death.

McHenry County Conservation District police received a report Friday morning about a dead man found near the entrance of the North Branch Conservation Area in Richmond.

