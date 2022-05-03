Fond du Lac's Empire Building evacuated due to fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire broke out at the historic Empire Building in Fond du Lac Monday.

Fond du Lac firefighters were dispatched for a report of flames in the window at 20 Forest Avenue at 5:26 p.m.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from an outside window on the front of the building.

All occupants were evacuated as firefighters knocked down the flames and overhauled the front wall.

Investigation determined the fire started because of improperly discarded smoking materials.

“It is imperative that smoking materials be fully extinguished and placed in an appropriate fire-proof receptacle,” Interim Fire Chief Erick Gerritson wrote. “Over the past two weeks, Fond du Lac has experienced at least four confirmed fires as a result of improperly discarded smoking materials.”

Once smoke cleared the occupants were allowed back inside.

