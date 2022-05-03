Advertisement

Dane County sues foam makers over PFAS pollution

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, foam gathers at the water's edge in...
PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, foam gathers at the water's edge in this 2018 file photo (AP photo)(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -  Dane County officials are suing dozens of firefighting foam manufacturers alleging their products contaminated the area around the county’s airport. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that the county filed the lawsuit in state court last week.

The county is seeking unspecified damages from dozens of companies, including DuPont, 3M and Johnson Controls.

The county alleges the manufacturers sold foam for decades despite knowing it contained PFAS and failed to warn consumers and the public of the chemicals’ dangers.

The city of La Crosse filed a similar lawsuit last year. The state Department of Justice sued Johnson Controls in March over PFAS contamination near Marinette.

