Crash closes all I-41 northbound lanes between Northland and Richmond

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All I-41 northbound lanes are closed between Northland Avenue and Richmond Street due to a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure is expected to last over two hours.

The crashes occurred around 6:35 p.m.

The Grand Chute Police Department and Appleton Police Department confirmed lane closures were due to multiple crashes on social media.

WBAY can see a semi-truck and multiple vehicles in the area of the closure.

I-41 crash May 3, 2022 (WBAY)

Ambulance, May 3 2022 (WBAY)

Community Service Officer van, May 3 2022 (WBAY)

