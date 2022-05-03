Advertisement

Crash closes all I-41 northbound lanes between Northland and Richmond

All northbound lanes closed between Northland and Richmond as emergency response crews assisted at the scene of multiple crashes.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All I-41 northbound lanes are closed between Northland Avenue and Richmond Street due to a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure is expected to last over two hours.

The crashes occurred around 6:35 p.m.

The Grand Chute Police Department and Appleton Police Department confirmed lane closures were due to multiple crashes on social media.

WBAY can see a semi-truck and multiple vehicles in the area of the closure.

We will continue to update this story as details emerge.

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 crash May 3, 2022(WBAY)
Ambulance, May 3 2022
Ambulance, May 3 2022(WBAY)
Community Service Officer van, May 3 2022
Community Service Officer van, May 3 2022(WBAY)

