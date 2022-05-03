Crash closes all I-41 northbound lanes between Northland and Richmond
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All I-41 northbound lanes are closed between Northland Avenue and Richmond Street due to a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure is expected to last over two hours.
The crashes occurred around 6:35 p.m.
The Grand Chute Police Department and Appleton Police Department confirmed lane closures were due to multiple crashes on social media.
WBAY can see a semi-truck and multiple vehicles in the area of the closure.
We will continue to update this story as details emerge.
