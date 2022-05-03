COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down for a 2nd day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – As we’ve written before, it takes three to make a pattern but could we be seeing a downward pattern emerging in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin? The state Department of Health Services (DHS) says tests identified 830 new cases in the past 24-hour period. This was the second day in a row the state identified fewer than 1,000 cases. It was also the second day in a row the 7-day average declined, from 1,316 to 1,262.

In our corner of Wisconsin, five counties had new cases in double digits, 13 were in single digits (with 4 of them reporting 3 cases or fewer), and Forest and Florence counties again had no new cases to report. You’ll find the area’s county case and death totals later in this article. The DHS says Brown County averaged 80 cases per day over the last week. Winnebago County had a 7-day average of 39 cases. Those pale to the 241 and 251 cases per day in Milwaukee and Dane counties, respectively.

Keep in mind, test results following a weekend historically tend to be lower because of reduced staffing and testing on weekends. These recent case numbers have been the highest in 11 weeks, since mid-February.

Positive test results started rising in late March, coinciding with spring break vacations followed by religious observances and gatherings. The 7-day average never fell below 300 in March and it rose to 1,323 cases this weekend, according to the DHS website (the DHS doesn’t publish updates on weekends but charts on the website fill in the gaps later). On April 27, the DHS received 1,666 positive test results, the most on one day since early February. (In fact, only 4 days in February were higher, even as the state was coming down off the omicron variant’s surge.) Now people are settling back into normal routines and, for some, to mitigation efforts at work or school or home.

The positivity rate held steady at 9.5% of all tests in the last 7 days coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus. This appears to be the first day it didn’t go up since it started rising from 2.7% in March.

The death toll increased by 6, to 12,890 people. The DHS says 3 of these deaths happened in the last 30 days, which are included in the 7-day average, which is still at 1 death per day.

Hospitalizations are still a concern with numbers rising. DHS numbers show 34 more hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. Only 4 days in the past 4 weeks have been this high or higher. It raised our calculated 7-day average to 27 hospitalizations per day, the highest average in 4 weeks.

As of Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 245 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 39 of them in intensive care units. Hospital populations in our area went down over the weekend, to 14 patients, with 3 in ICU, in the Northeast health care region hospitals, and to 8 patients, 1 in ICU, in Fox Valley hospitals.

Vaccination numbers inched upwards again Tuesday. The 7-day averages were up for 4 of the 5 metrics: Total doses administered, total booster shots, Wisconsinites having at least one dose, and Wisconsinites getting a booster. While these numbers are up, they were all higher 2 weeks ago.

The only metric that saw its 7-day average slip Tuesday was Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series, which we’ve said will follow the decline in first-time vaccinations by 3 or 4 weeks, which is the time between second doses for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.6% received vaccine/24.8% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.6% received vaccine/58.1% completed vaccinations/19.2% received booster

18 to 24: 60.3% received vaccine/54.8% completed vaccinations/19.2% received booster

25 to 34: 64.3% received vaccine/59.8% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/25.2% received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/32.9% received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/37.8% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.6% completed vaccinations/49.1% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.5% completed vaccinations/67.6% (+0.1) received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.8% (+0.1) 63.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.5% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.7% 74.7% Florence (4,295) (NE) 53.0% (+0.1) 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.9% 53.4% Forest (9,004) 52.9% (+0.1) 50.4% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.7% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% (+0.1) 51.9% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% 58.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 81.0% 77.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.4% 61.7% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.1% (+0.1) 60.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,549 (62.9%) 286,749 (60.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,590 (60.1%) 316,949 (57.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,750,462 (64.3%) 3,561,854 (61.1%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Brown – 70,761 cases (+40) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,651 cases (+27) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 5,013 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,640 cases (+5) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,639 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Florence - 817 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,782 cases (+6) (254 deaths)

Forest - 2,440 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,747 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,306 cases (+5) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,319 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,590 cases (+8) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,900 cases (+1) (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,456 cases (+6) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,720 cases (+5) (107 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,859 (+4) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,953 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,378 cases (+3) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,899 cases (+21) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,849 cases (+32) (129 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 29,699 cases (+2) (267 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,395 cases (+5) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,051 cases (+5) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,606 cases (+15) (332 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

